MARIE DOREEN CARROLL Peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Marie Doucette, loving mother of Darlene (Ian) Wailes, Bill (Sherri) Carroll, Julie Gray and Keith (Michelle) Carroll. Loving nanny and best friend of Tara, Kyle, Kathryn, Michael, Matthew, Marcus, Danielle, Jill and Monique and great nanny of Ethan, Emma, Everly, Everett, Ridley, Remi, Rhett, Sydney, Cameron, Avery and Bailey. Sister and best friend of Phyllis Scriver and predeceased by her parents Amos and Claire and her brother Joseph. Lovingly remembered by her family and friends. The family will receive friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, (Pickering Village) Ajax 905-428-8488 on Tuesday, August 13th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Prayers will be held in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Interment in Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to the Hospital for Sick Children Foundation. https:// www.sickkidsfoundation.co m. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2019