MARIE EILEEN MCGEE (Hart) Beloved wife of the late Daniel McGee, left this world on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the young age of 89. Her sense of humor and sunny disposition will be missed by her beloved care givers: Shirlet Wilson Davis and Marnie Walker; her family, and many friends at Canterbury Place, Lansing United Church and the North York area. A celebration of life will be held at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery Funeral Centre, 375 Mt. Pleasant Road, Toronto on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Visitation 12 noon, 1 p.m. service.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10, 2020