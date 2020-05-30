|
MARIE FLORENCE GRECO September 9, 1927 - May 23, 2020 Passed away peacefully and comfortably of natural causes in the early morning hours on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in her 93rd year. Marie was the loving and devoted wife of John Paul Greco (deceased 2004) - the light of her life - for 56 years of marriage. She was the caring and dedicated mother to Sharon Purdy (Tom), John F., and Michael (Mary). She will be remembered and cherished as the doting, generous and well-loved grandmother ("Grammarie") to Jonathan Purdy (Britt), Chiara Purdy (Mark Byk), Chantal Purdy, and Madelaine Greco. Marie was born in Toronto. She was predeceased by her parents Richard and Lucy Taylor and her elder siblings George (Dorothy), Herbert Joseph (Norma), Richard John, and Marguerite Lyons. Marie honoured and treasured the memory of Herbert and Joseph, two of her brothers, who gave their lives for Canada during WW2, just two months apart. Marie and John worked hard together to build the family business, Greco Construction (F. Greco and Sons Limited). In the early years, she managed the accounts and occasionally (and confidently) drove a dump truck, while also caring for their growing family. She will always be remembered for creating a loving and welcoming home filled with laughter and fun. Summer weekends overflowed with extended family and a wide circle of friends, enjoying card games, a swim in the pool, rounds of badminton, plentiful delicious BBQs, and homemade meals -- no matter how many walked through the door. Her delicious meatballs could never be replicated. Marie graciously hosted many parties throughout the year as there was much to celebrate. Her home was a magnet for visitors. It became a ritual for anyone to drop by day or night - a fresh pot of coffee was always ready on the stove. She was known to place a good bet, create a lovely rock garden, keep an immaculate home and to dress beautifully. She loved anything Disney and shared the fun and excitement with her grandkids. When her family was young, Marie volunteered at her church and the school. In later years she was a volunteer for the Red Cross. She wore her uniform proudly as she easily maneuvered the wheelchair bus while driving patients to medical appointments. Marie had to leave school at 15 years old. She never forgot the excitement of working in the stockbroker's office where she remained until she begin raising her three children and devoting her life to creating a wonderful family home. Marie loved unconditionally. She cared deeply for those in need. She treated everyone equally. The family is grateful for the staff and residents at Bough Beeches Place Retirement Residence for their kindness and compassionate care in providing Marie, who many often described as, "such a beautiful sweet lady", with a happy and engaging, warm community in the last year of her life. Heartfelt gratitude as well for the precious time Marie had with family by her side in the final days of her life. Marie and John were donors to St Joseph's Hospital Foundation, St. Michael's Hospital Foundation, Diabetes Canada and the Heart and Stroke Foundation. In recent years Marie was also a regular donor to The Hospital for Sick Children Foundation. If you wish, any one of the above or a charity of your choice would be welcome. A private family service and cremation has taken place. Marie leaves her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews ("Auntie Babe") and many friends with memories that we will cherish forever, and share when we can gather together for a Celebration of Life for Marie. "You light up my life You give me hope to carry on. You light up my days And fill my nights with song."
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2020