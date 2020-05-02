|
MARIE FRASER April 8, 1941 - April 20, 2020 Marie Fraser (née Helm) passed away in Toronto on April 20, 2020 at the age of 79. Wife of the late William Neil Fraser, she leaves her brother Valentin Helm of Montreal, her aunt Elizabeth Geiger, along with many cousins. Fondly remembered by the families of Alan Fraser, Ian Fraser, Katherine Roberts and the late Gordon Fraser. Marie was a long-time executive assistant with the accounting firm of Coopers & Lybrand. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at the Mount Royal Funeral Complex in Montreal at a later date. Donations to Saint John's Lutheran Church in Montreal kindly appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.mountroyalcem.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020