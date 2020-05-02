You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Mount Royal Funeral Complex
View Map
More Obituaries for Marie FRASER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie FRASER


1941 - 2020
Marie FRASER Obituary
MARIE FRASER April 8, 1941 - April 20, 2020 Marie Fraser (née Helm) passed away in Toronto on April 20, 2020 at the age of 79. Wife of the late William Neil Fraser, she leaves her brother Valentin Helm of Montreal, her aunt Elizabeth Geiger, along with many cousins. Fondly remembered by the families of Alan Fraser, Ian Fraser, Katherine Roberts and the late Gordon Fraser. Marie was a long-time executive assistant with the accounting firm of Coopers & Lybrand. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at the Mount Royal Funeral Complex in Montreal at a later date. Donations to Saint John's Lutheran Church in Montreal kindly appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.mountroyalcem.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020
