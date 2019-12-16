You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MARIE GARDNER Peacefully, after a brief illness, Marie Margaret Gardner (née Bond) passed away in her 95th year on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener, Ontario. Predeceased by her husband of 57 years Kenneth (2008) and her daughter Elizabeth (2017). Loving mother of Ross (Susan) of Barrie, Ontario and Scott (Elin Paxton) of Hamilton, Ontario. Adoring grandmother of Sydney, Mary, Henry and Jane Gardner. After graduating from the University of Toronto in 1947, Marie relocated to Sudbury with Ken where they both began their teaching careers. They married in 1951 and soon started their family. Marie went on to enjoy four decades teaching English in both Sudbury and Kitchener. As per Marie's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will follow in the New Year. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region may be made through Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo, 519.745.8445 https://erbgood.com/
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 16 to Dec. 20, 2019
