MARIE GENEVIEVE CESCHI Marie Genevieve Ceschi (Mimi) passed away peacefully with her beloved husband of 68 years holding her hand. Her beautiful smile will be missed by many, especially by her love, Emmi and her four daughters, Marguerite (Michael), Isabelle (Michael), Theresa (Gordon), Annie (Bill); her six grandchildren, Tegan, Nicole, Emilie, Crey, Pippa, Cheyanne and her great-granddaughter, Nina. Our family would like to express our deepest gratitude to the staff of Crofton Manor and DeltaView for all the loving care and support they provided Mimi throughout her journey over the last number of years. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Apostle Parish, 5457 Trafalgar Street, Vancouver, B.C.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019
