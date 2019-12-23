|
MARIE HELEN HORNE (nee Harper) (October 14, 1934 - December 17, 2019) Mom, we wish you peace with nature, friends and family that went before. Much love always from your sons. We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our mother and grandmother, Marie, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville. Marie was the beloved mother of Frederick (Jennifer Rehder), Stephen (Theresa McDonnell), Kenneth (Tamara Davis), and Jeffrey (Lisa Whitmee), and cherished grandmother of Melanie, Robert, Mitchell, Jacqueline and Natalie. She was predeceased by her parents, Philip Ernest Harper and Olive Gertrude Harper (nee Fisher), and brother Frederick Osborne Harper. Known for her love and unique understanding of dogs, and indeed all animals, Marie was a respected breeder, obedience trial judge and trainer. Her dedication and service to the Canadian Kennel Club (50 year member), the Golden Retriever Club of Canada, the Oshawa Obedience Association, will be long remembered. A former employee of the Region of Durham, Municipality of Clarington and later devoted volunteer at Clarington Museum and Archives, Marie lived in Whitby, Orono, Newcastle and most recently Seasons Retirement Community in Bowmanville. Special thanks to Dr. G. Brunton, 1st floor medical and nursing staff at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville, and her many caregivers and friends at Seasons for their kind care and support. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at 1 pm at Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home, 53 Division St. N., Bowmanville. Reception to follow at Trinity United Church, 116 Church St., Bowmanville. In lieu of flowers, Mom has requested donations to The Durham Region Cancer Centre or The Ontario Veterinary College Pet Trust. Online condolences and donations may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019