Marie MORWOOD
MARIE HILDEGARD MORWOOD Born August 23, 1925. You are our sunshine and will forever inspire us to lead happy lives. Devoted wife to James. Loving Mother to Jim and Siegi. Vibrant Oma to Remi, Nicci, Annie and Claire. Marie lead by example - living a healthy lifestyle and appreciating every day until she passed at 95. Every occasion had her special touch - Christmas, fun summers at the cottage, dancing, singing, cooking and travelling. She made everything beautiful. No matter how busy, she always made time to help her children and be a second mother to her grandchildren. Often heard saying 'I believe in you', 'I love you', 'You are my Sunshine', 'if you don't use it, you lose it' and 'aren't we lucky'. Thank you for making our family your life long priority - your unconditional love, support, strength, advice and compassion has shaped us all.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2020.
