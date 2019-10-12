|
MARIE PAULE YOLANDE WALSH May 8, 1939 - October 5, 2019 Marie Paule Yolande Walsh passed away, surrounded by family on October 5, 2019. Born in West Brome, QC on May 8, 1939, the daughter of Charles Mayer and Carmen de Seve. Yolande graduated from Maplewood Convent in Waterloo, QC in 1955. She lived in West Shefford, Bromont and Magog where she met John H. Walsh and married in 1959. They also resided in Montreal, St. Lambert, Oakville, Westmount and Calgary since 1977. Yolande always said that she left a big chunk of her heart wherever she lived, particularly at the family cottage in Orford Lake. She volunteered for the Red Cross (St. Lambert), Maycourt Club (Oakville and Montreal), the 1988 Olympics in Calgary, and past active member of St. Bonaventure and Holy Spirit Parishes in Calgary. Yolande's career was her dear family and helping her husband in his many functions throughout the years. She was preceded by John, her husband of 57 years in 2016. Yolande is survived by her children, Deacon John (Melody) Walsh, Louise (Greg) Patchell, and Elizabeth (Brent) Faas; her grandchildren, Kyla Pawluk, Vanessa LaBerge, Shaunda, Kayla, and Meaghan Walsh, Joseph Michaluk; Cody (Ali), Kyle (Nikki) and Kathleen Patchell; Kathryn and Stephanie Faas; and Katrina Schillaci; her parents, Cindy and Simon; great- grandchildren, Adya Pawlyk, Evan and Cole LaBerge; and sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Wilcock and Doreen Walsh. A memorial mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (1307 14 St. SW, Calgary, AB) on October 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Magog, QC, at a later date. Photos, memories and condolences may be shared with family through www.evanjstrong.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements in care of Evan J. Strong Funeral Services. (403) 265-1199.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019