MARIETTA ORLOV Marietta Orlov, pianist, teacher, mentor and friend died peacefully in her home in Toronto on November 7, 2020. She was born in Romania in 1932 to her mother, Ethel, a prima ballerina with the Bucharest Opera and her father, Anastase Demian, a renowned mural and Ikon painter. Marietta's musical talents were evident at an early age and she progressed to study with Florica Musicescu at the Bucharest Faculty of Music. By age 16 she was an active performer and later had the honour of being appointed Romanian State Soloist. Marietta and her late husband Vladimir Orlov, cellist, defected while on tour in Vienna. They remained there playing with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra and touring extensively in Europe. Eventually they settled in Toronto where Marietta was on Faculty both at the University of Toronto and The Glenn Gould School at the Royal Conservatory of Music. She presented master classes and served on juries at many prestigious summer festivals and programs. Marietta remained until recently a mainstay on the committee for Canadian Music Competition. She taught and mentored many young pianists who are now living in countries around the world, who now carry on her traditions, technique and methods. Marietta loved the outdoors and whenever her many commitments permitted enjoyed her beautiful pine cottage on an island in Georgian Bay, time she would generously share with friends. The highlight of Marietta's last few days was a phone call from the Governor General's office awarding her the Order of Canada. Marietta wanted to thank all the people who gave their time, loving and helping her in the final days of her cancer. Marietta is resting at the Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home in Oakville. A private Funeral Mass by invitation only will be held at St. Andrew Church, Oakville, at noon on Friday November 13, 2020, and will be live streamed as covid restrictions apply. Live streaming can be accessed at https://youtu.be/
ZFRaXJd0jA8. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Glenn Gould School. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com