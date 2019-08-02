|
MARIGOLD AGNES MACKENZIE LYALL It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our dearest Marigold on Monday, July 22, 2019. Marigold was born on March 2, 1929 in Victoria, BC. and recently celebrated her 90th birthday in the company of a hundred of her friends and family. All who knew and loved Marigold were looking forward to enjoying many more years of her elegant, vibrant company. To the end, Marigold pushed forward into the world and embraced all that life had to offer. Gourmet cook, celebrated hostess, avid reader, gardener nonpareil, quilter, world traveller, athlete, yearly winner of her age group in the Sun Run, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, confidante - this list only begins to capture the wonder that was Marigold. Struck down by sudden illness, Marigold was surrounded by loved ones to her final moments, which she faced with courage and strength, thinking of the well-being of those around her to the end. Our hearts are broken, but we are humbled and inspired by the example of her life and the courage of her final hours. When the tears fade, her memory will inspire joy in all who knew her. The family would like to thank Dr. John Duncan for his compassion, friendship, and invaluable service. Marigold is survived by Gordon, her dear husband of 67 years, her children, Charles (Nancy), David (Jill), Elizabeth (Tony), and Andrew (Heather), and her 10 grandchildren, Philip, Johnny (Erin), Michael, Alison, Chip, Hunter, Mackenzie, Sarah, Matthew, and Rachel. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club from 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mabel Mackenzie Colbeck Scholarship in English, a UBC scholarship that was set up to honour Marigold's mother, online at support.ubc.ca/mackenzie-colbeck-scholarship, by calling 604.827.4111, or by mail at 500-5950 University Boulevard, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z3.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, 2019