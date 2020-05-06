You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Marilyn Ann MACFADDEN


1934 - 2020
MARILYN ANN MACFADDEN (McCutcheon) 1934 - 2020 It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved Marilyn on Saturday, May 2, 2020, peacefully at home. She was the only daughter of Harold and Zella McCutcheon. Marilyn graduated from the Wellesley School of Nursing in 1956 and subsequently received a degree in Public Health and later an honours B.A., both from the University of Toronto. Her love of learning continued for the rest of her life. For many years she was in charge of the Health Centre at the Ontario Parliament Building, Queens Park, Toronto. Marilyn took pleasure in preparing gourmet meals and the opportunity to travel extensively with her much loved husband, Ross. She attended the Cordon Blue School of Cooking (London) and La Varene (Paris). Marilyn was blessed with determination and self-discipline at a time when women were confined to traditional roles. She enjoyed her time modelling for Bell Canada, T. Eaton Co. and her favourite couturier "Rudolphe." Marilyn passed away after a life well lived. Predeceased by her parents and two brothers, James (Nancy) and Harold (Mary Ann). She is survived by her lifelong best friend and husband, Ross (married 1964) and the children of her brothers, James (Rhonda and Robin) and Harold, (Terry and Cathy) and their spouses and children. Marilyn was laid to rest at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto. A memorial to honour her will be held at a later date. Donations to a charity of your choice in Marilyn's name would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 6 to May 10, 2020
