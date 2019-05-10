You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1057 Brock Road
Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
(905) 686-5589
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1057 Brock Road
Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
View Map
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1057 Brock Road
Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Beaven SMITH


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn Beaven SMITH Obituary
MARILYN BEAVEN SMITH Died peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her home in Pickering, Ontario with her three children by her side. She was born on November 21, 1946 in Toronto, the daughter of Maisie and Jim Beaven. She was the beloved mother of Lenny, Tara (Josh) and Brandon (Jordan) and grandmother to Julien. She was looking forward to a new granddaughter due very soon. She is survived also by her brothers, Jim (Mary Lynn) and Gary (Jacqueline); and her sister, Barb. Marilyn was a dedicated schoolteacher, talented artist and nature lover. A celebration of life will be held at Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1057 Brock Road, on Friday, May 17, 2019 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the David Suzuki Foundation or the Wilderness Committee.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 10 to May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now