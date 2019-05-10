MARILYN BEAVEN SMITH Died peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her home in Pickering, Ontario with her three children by her side. She was born on November 21, 1946 in Toronto, the daughter of Maisie and Jim Beaven. She was the beloved mother of Lenny, Tara (Josh) and Brandon (Jordan) and grandmother to Julien. She was looking forward to a new granddaughter due very soon. She is survived also by her brothers, Jim (Mary Lynn) and Gary (Jacqueline); and her sister, Barb. Marilyn was a dedicated schoolteacher, talented artist and nature lover. A celebration of life will be held at Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1057 Brock Road, on Friday, May 17, 2019 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the David Suzuki Foundation or the Wilderness Committee. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 10 to May 14, 2019