MARILYN BURNETT (Rabow) With great sadness, the death of Marilyn Burnett (Rabow) on April18, 2019, is announced. She is survived by her husband, David Burnett; son, David Schiff; daughter, Jana Schiff and son-in-law, Terry Davis; her sister, Judy and brother-in-law, Carl Ritchie and family; her stepson, Charles; granddaughters, Sabrina and Caitlin; and her extended Toronto family. Marilyn grew up in Toronto and lived there for most of her life, as well as a number of years in Halifax and Ottawa. She married David in Toronto and spent 37 loved-filled years together. After a career in teaching and the art world in Ontario, the couple moved to BC and spent nearly twenty wonderful years there together, enriched by their retrievers Truman and Brandy. She died in Langley, BC. Marilyn loved to travel and she and David were anticipating so much more when pulmonary fibrosis rapidly invaded her body and forced such a lively, intelligent and engaged person into a life of ever increasing restrictions. The family want to express their respect for and appreciation to the Palliative Care Services and to the staff of the Maple Ridge Hospice who looked after her with such positive warmth and dedication. Marilyn's family misses her already - as must anyone who came within her orbit. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019