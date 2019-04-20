You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn BURNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn BURNETT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilyn BURNETT Obituary
MARILYN BURNETT (Rabow) With great sadness, the death of Marilyn Burnett (Rabow) on April18, 2019, is announced. She is survived by her husband, David Burnett; son, David Schiff; daughter, Jana Schiff and son-in-law, Terry Davis; her sister, Judy and brother-in-law, Carl Ritchie and family; her stepson, Charles; granddaughters, Sabrina and Caitlin; and her extended Toronto family. Marilyn grew up in Toronto and lived there for most of her life, as well as a number of years in Halifax and Ottawa. She married David in Toronto and spent 37 loved-filled years together. After a career in teaching and the art world in Ontario, the couple moved to BC and spent nearly twenty wonderful years there together, enriched by their retrievers Truman and Brandy. She died in Langley, BC. Marilyn loved to travel and she and David were anticipating so much more when pulmonary fibrosis rapidly invaded her body and forced such a lively, intelligent and engaged person into a life of ever increasing restrictions. The family want to express their respect for and appreciation to the Palliative Care Services and to the staff of the Maple Ridge Hospice who looked after her with such positive warmth and dedication. Marilyn's family misses her already - as must anyone who came within her orbit.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.