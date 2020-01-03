|
MARILYN EDNA WINNIFRED PRICE-BROADBENT With a heavy heart, our beloved Marilyn passed away December 30, 2019, at the Ross Memorial Hospital, in Lindsay, Ontario. Predeceased by her mother, Donna Bertha Price, in 1994, Marilyn is survived by her father, Dr. Donald K Price; husband, Lee Broadbent; her three children, Donna, Emmilee, and William; Lee's oldest daughter, Riley; and her brother, Donald (Marlene Stephanie and Lindsey). Marilyn will be fondly missed by all her cousins, close knit community in Kirkfield, friends from around the globe, the Nicholson and D'Elia families. She will be lovingly remembered by all her Price, Hawtin, Jellie, and Broadbent in-laws, friends from Thornhill, Branksome Hall, and Muskoka. Marilyn loved all animals, big or small, and was a friend of everyone she met, always willing to help them out before herself and never judging anyone. She will be missed by all that knew her. Family and Friends will be received at the Mangan Funeral home in Beaverton, Ontario, 332 Osborne St. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marilyn's memory to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes https://hskl.ca/donate/ or to The Canadian Mental Health Association-Ontario chapter www.helpforcharities.com/ cmha/index.php
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, 2020