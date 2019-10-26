|
MARILYN ELIZABETH FLINN (née Johnston) October 10, 1932 - October 21, 2019 Marny was the daughter of the late Dr. Robert Johnston and the late Carmen Boss of London. She attended Talbot Street School, Central Collegiate and graduated from The University of Western Ontario. Marny was an avid competitor for the London Pony Club and later a member of the executive. She was a long-standing member of the London May Court who, as president, worked tirelessly to publish a still used cookbook to raise funds for children's nutrition programs in London. She volunteered for over 25 years in Surgical Day Care at the then University Hospital. She was an exceptional cook and hosted many social and business events over the years. Marny was a loyal, kind friend. She was strong, smart, steadfast and never afraid to speak her mind. Her "nuggets of wisdom" will be repeated for years to come! She is survived by her husband of 61 years, R. Jeffrey Flinn, her two children, Richard Jeffrey (Suzanne Graham) of Cambridge and Mary (Alan Hickey) of London and her sister, Nancy Swinarton (Robert) of London. Marny will be missed by her grandchildren: Alexandra, Andrew, Paul, Kaitlin, David and Matthew. All will fondly remember her culinary skill and her advice. Jeff and Marny resided all 61 years at their beloved RR#6 London, where they enjoyed many adventures that included at least 21 dogs, chickens, turkeys, ducks, horses and many friends. A private Celebration of Life is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations would gratefully be accepted at The John P. Robarts Research Institute, London and London Health Sciences Foundations. Marny and her family wish to thank Mary Wellman and the staff at Medical Priorities. www.HarrisFuneralHome.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019