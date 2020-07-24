|
MARILYN JEAN REID (nee Morgan) Entered into immortality July 18, 2020 at age 89. Proprietor of the Iconic Log Cabin Store for half a century. Stoney Lake will never be the same without her. A Celebration of life will be held in late August. Details to be announced at a later date. Donations in memory of Marilyn can be made to Lakefield Animal Welfare Society. Online condolences can be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com Rest in Paradise, Marilyn. 'The Owl of Minerva Flies at Dusk'. Hegel
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 24 to July 28, 2020