|
|
MARILYN JOAN HOMEWOOD (nee Stainton) July 1, 1953- May 27, 2020 After a six-year battle with cancer, Joan has finally rested. She leaves behind her loving husband of 43 years Craig, and two wonderful sons Michael (Kathleen) and Thomas. She was the beloved sister of Marci, Dianne (Bjorn), and John (deceased), and sister-in-law of Garth (Margaret), Drew and Rebecca. Aunt Joan was cherished by her nieces Adrienne, Serina (Rob) and Caitlin on the Stainton side and by Leigh-Ann (Jason), Meaghan (Paul), Stuart, Natalie, and Ryan on the Homewood side. She was also an aunt to Garth and Margaret's extended family of foster and adopted children, including Jackie, Keegan and Ella. Joan was very close to the Hain family including Irene, host of the annual Thanksgiving feast, and David and Liz, frequent visitors to our home in Toronto and the cottage. Joan grew up in Oshawa, daughter of Doug and Kathy Stainton. She went to the University of Waterloo to earn a Bach. of Arts in English. It is there that she met Craig. Upon graduation she spent a year in Toronto with Carswell Law Books. She then moved to Fredericton, N.B. with Craig, where she took a job as Lifestyles and Leisure Editor (not the "women's editor!) of the Fredericton Daily Gleaner From there, Craig and Joan moved to Vancouver where Craig did his master's degree at UBC. Joan did a variety of publishing jobs in Vancouver. When son Michael was born, Craig and Joan moved home to Ontario, settling in Leaside, where Craig had grown up. Back in Toronto, Joan worked in several jobs in publishing, rising to the position of a Publisher at McGraw Hill. She then briefly had her own self-publishing company before going back to school at OISE in her 50s to become a teacher, a long-held goal. She taught primarily at David and Mary Thompson Collegiate in Scarborough, teaching English and Social Sciences and was well regarded by her students and teaching colleagues. Joan played a leadership role in her church, Leaside Presbyterian, and at the cottage on Methuen Lake, where she was president of the cottagers' association. She was a cycling enthusiast, participating in the Ride to Conquer Cancer seven times, three of those times while battling cancer. We would like to acknowledge the support of family and of a wide circle of friends in her battle with cancer- the ladies and ministers of Leaside Presbyterian, past work colleagues, and friends from Methuen Lake to name a few. Also, we are thankful for the kind treatment by Dr. Ko and the staff at Odette Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook and the palliative team. Donations in memory of Joan can be made online to the Odette Cancer Centre- enter web address donate.sunnybrook.ca, then choose Gifts in Memory Of, and designate Odette Odette Cancer Centre Gifts in her honour will also be gladly received by Leaside Presbyterian Church (www.LeasidePC.ca) 670 Eglinton Ave. E. Toronto M4G 2K4 A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 30th at 10:30 a.m. For details of how to access this service call the Church at 416-422-0510 and leave a message.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 29 to June 2, 2020