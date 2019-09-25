|
MARILYN LOUISE HINDMARCH (nee Rutherford) In Loving Memory On Sunday, September 22, 2019 our loving wife, mother and grandmother Marilyn Louise Hindmarch (nee: Rutherford) of Edmonton passed away at the age of 84. She leaves behind her loving husband of 60 years, Philip Barker Hindmarch and her three children Stephen Hindmarch (Monica) of Seattle, Leslie Peers (Douglas) of Mayne Island and Sandra McCabe (Gerald) of Edmonton. She will be missed by her seven beloved grandchildren whom she adored: Mark, Jacob, Justin, Stefanie, Stuart, Jenna and Duncan. Marilyn was born October 26, 1934 and raised in London, Ontario. She raised her own family in London, Toronto, Des Moines, Iowa and Edmonton. Marilyn touched the lives of many people through her 20 plus years of teaching and ownership at Crestwood Montessori School and her many years of dedicated volunteer service with Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Our family wishes to thank Marilyn's many caregivers at Willow Cottage and Lifestyle Options Riverbend for their kindness and compassion to Marilyn and her family over the years. A special thank you to Dr. Oye Soyege, Annaliza Mendoza and Mirlene Santil-Laguerre for the care and compassion they provided to Marilyn. Services for Marilyn will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Southside Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to ABC Headstart of Edmonton (www.abcheadstart.org). To sign the book of condolences and to share memories, please visit www.southsidememorial.com South Side Memorial Chapel 8310-104 Street Edmonton, Alberta T6E 4E8 Phone: 780-432-1601
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019