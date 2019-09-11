You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MARILYN WINBERG Peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Burton Winberg. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Alan Winberg and Donna Wagg, Jack and Judy Winberg, and Carole Winberg. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Mitch and Doreen, Mark and Jackie, Mickey, Gilda and Marty, Edie, and Alice. Devoted grandmother of Jonathan and Jennifer, Steve, Caitlin and Jon, Daniel and Stephanie, Lauren and Gabriel, Lisa and Zach, Henry, Alexandra. Great-grandmother of Oceana, Ronan, Audrey, Millie, Charlotte, Cameron, and Zoe. The service will be held at Holy Blossom Temple, 1950 Bathurst Street (south of Eglinton) on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to HouseCalls, SPRINT SeniorCare, 416-481- 5099 ext:331 (speak to Alain or Teresa for assistance).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019
