MARIO CALISI Passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Joseph's Health Center. Loving father of Richard and his wife, Marisol and Natalie and her husband, David. Cherished grandfather of Gael and Nayeli. Beloved brother of Enzo and his wife, Stephanie and Anthony and his wife, Teresa from the USA. Uncle of Paul, Robert, Rosana, Grace, and Sandra. Mario will be fondly remembered by his best friend and companion Soledad Rojas. Visitation at Newediuk Funeral Home, Kipling Chapel, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Boulevard) on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 2194 Kipling Avenue, on Wednesday, February 12 at 10 a.m. Interment at Prospect Cemetery. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, 2020
