Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Marion Alice SIMS

Marion Alice SIMS Obituary
MARION ALICE SIMS (née Couldridge) Passed away at Chartwell Wenleigh Long Term Care Residence, Mississauga on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the age of 96. Predeceased by husband Raymond. Loving mother of David, Stephen (Terri), and Beth (Doug) Tate. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Derek), Carrie (Giancarlo), Sydney (Dane), Alastair and Andrew (Ainsley). Predeceased by siblings Donald and Ross Couldridge. Marion was mini but mighty. She was strong and independent and had a great sense of humour. What an amazing role model. A longtime Burlington resident, she had a career as a high school teacher in Hamilton, and took delight in travelling the world during school breaks, often with her good friend Alex Gall. And, she loved the company of felines, of which there were many over the years. Visitation at Smith's Funeral Home, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), Burlington (905-632-3333), on Wednesday, November 20th from 7 -9, and Thursday, November 21st from 12 p.m. where a Service of Remembrance will be held in the Chapel at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Woodland Cemetery. Reception to follow. For those who wish, donations in memory of Marion to the Royal Botanical Gardens, Burlington or a charity of choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2019
