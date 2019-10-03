You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Marion Christina WILKENS

Marion Christina WILKENS Obituary
MARION CHRISTINA WILKENS October 5, 1930 - September 18, 2019 Lived a full life and passed away peacefully. Predeceased by her beloved husband C. Henry Wilkens and her eldest son Alexander. She is greatly loved and will be sorely missed by her children and their spouses, Melanie, Richard and Michelle, Elsa and Jeff, her grandchildren Phillip, Antoine, Tess, Alyssa, and Willa. She also leaves behind great-grandchildren Lhassa and Alexandre. She will also be missed by her many very good friends and relatives to whom she gave and received much love. Marion was a generous, kind, and loving soul. She was a music lover and gifted pianist, junior choir leader, piano teacher, gardener, teacher, a gourmet cook, a lover of travel, a voracious reader, a writer, and so much more. If desired, Marion requested donations to either The Yonge Street Mission or the Sick Kids Hospital.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2019
