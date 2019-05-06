MARION CURRIE Marion Currie died Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Married to Donald A. (d. March 26, 2018) for 66 years. Daughter of Harry and Leitha Evans, sister to Robert (d. July 10, 2004). Marion loved and was loved by her children, Mary Beth (Jeff Rintoul), Susan (Charlie Hitchon) and Bill (Teri); her grandchildren, Andrea Hitchon (George Montgomery and brand new great-granddaughter, Jade Stella Montgomery), Greg Hitchon (Sarah Amatruda), Matthew Currie (Lena), and Shannon Currie (Mike Kilgour). Marion was a wonderful role model to us, her kids. She was ahead of her time as she worked outside the home while we were growing up. She was a mean bridge player, active in her church, an extensive and curious global traveller with a wide and devoted group of friends. She loved her summers on the boat in Georgian Bay and at the cottage on Gloucester Pool. She never ceased to amaze us with her strength of character, especially this past year when, without Don and while facing many physical challenges, she handled herself with grace, dignity and a sense of humour. Don and Marion raised us well, gave us our wings and sent us on our way. We will be forever grateful. Funeral to be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior, at McCleister Funeral Home located at 495 Park Road North, Brantford. Donations to Brantford Kiwanis Club, if desired. Online condolences will be forwarded to the family at mccleisterfuneralhome.ca. McCleister 519-758-1553 Published in The Globe and Mail from May 6 to May 10, 2019