MARION D. CAMERON December 21, 1918 - December 20, 2019 Died peacefully in Fergus, Ontario, just a few hours shy of her 101st birthday.Marion was the eldest child of C. Gordon Cameron and Winifred Pepperdene. She is survived by her brother, Dr. C. Gordon Cameron and many nieces and nephews, great- nieces and great-nephews. Predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Ward and brother, Duncan F. Cameron. A graduate of the University of Toronto, Marion was on the staff of the University of Guelph Library and its predecessor, Massey Library, OAC, from 1956 to 1978. A service will be held at St. James Anglican Church, 171 Queen Street E., Fergus Ontario, on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A memorial donation to St. James Church or to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Wall-Custance Funeral Home & Chapel, 519-822-0051, www.wallcustance.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020