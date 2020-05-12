|
|
MARION DAVID January 5, 1947 - May 10, 2020 It is with the utmost sadness that we report the death of Marion David, nee Korenberg. Marion was born in Montreal on January 5, 1947 and was a practising psychologist there when she met Hillel David in July 1974. They married 11 months later on June 1, 1975. Hillel, who was originally from Montreal, had previously moved to Toronto, and upon their marriage Marion joined him there, although she continued her practice in Montreal until shortly before the birth of their first child, Robert, in July 1977. They had a second son, Daniel, in September 1978, and at the time of her death Marion was grandmother of Sarah, Noah, and Jacob David. While Marion was a qualified psychologist in Quebec, qualification in Ontario would have required a return to post-graduate studies. She did not do that because raising her children took priority. She did, however, continue to practise in Toronto on a part- time basis as a counselor/ therapist. Marion had a deep and profound knowledge of human nature and relationships, together with a genuine interest in, and a desire to help, others. She had many friends, virtually all of whom were truly close and good friends. Marion had a way of both caring for others and attracting similar levels of caring in return. Marion's love for and devotion to her husband over the almost 45 years of their marriage, and to their children and grandchildren, was deep and unqualified. She was a beautiful person in every possible way.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 12 to May 16, 2020