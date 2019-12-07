|
|
MARION DAVISON TOMS wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt, friend, adventure traveller, teacher, weaver, avid reader, died peacefully surrounded by her family on December 3, 2019. Marion was born on August 22, 1930 to Charles Fraser Davison and Elizabeth Maud McTear in Windsor, Ontario. She met and married Eric Hamilton Toms in 1957 in Sarnia Ontario where they raised their family. Marion will be dearly missed by her children Ian (Alison), Christine (Steve) and Margaret (Chris) and her grandchildren Eric, Stuart, David, Allie, Ceilidh, Callum, Liam and Jack. Marion's biggest passion in life was to travel and she fully enjoyed life's journey to the end. A memorial service will be held in Sarnia, Ontario in the spring of 2020. An announcement will be made closer to the date. If desired, donations can be made to the Primate's World Relief and Development Fund, Hospice Peterborough or the charity of your choice. Be strong and of good courage; Do not walk in fear nor go in dread. For it is the Lord your God who goes with you. Deuteronomy 31:6
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019