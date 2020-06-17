You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Marion Elizabeth FREEMAN

Marion Elizabeth FREEMAN Obituary
MARION ELIZABETH FREEMAN Marion passed away peacefully in her 97th year on June 10, 2020. Predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Jack. She will be sorely missed by her sons Doug, and Dave (Gloria) and as the beloved Nana to her grandchildren Lindsay, Michelle, Diana, Matthew and Austin, and great- grandchildren (Ariana and Jaxson). Lovingly remembered by sister Dorothy, and her family, Tish, Mike and Gail. Her warmth, friendship and indomitable spirit will be missed by family and friends. Years of volunteering in the community were an inspiration to her family to always reach out to help others. Her example will always be remembered. Special thanks to all the caregivers and staff at AMICA Bayview Village where Marion made many friendships and enjoyed countless hours of joy. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To request a notification of the upcoming service and to leave a tribute, visit www.rskane.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 17 to June 21, 2020
