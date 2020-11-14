MARION ELIZABETH MACKINNON (Smith) November 4, 1920 - November 13, 2020 Beloved mother of James (Susan Gentleman), Kingston, ON; Joan (David Charles), Gananoque, ON; Donald (Marusia Kobrynsky), North Battleford, SK; and the late Mary MacKinnon (died 2010). Grandmother of Andrew MacKinnon (Toronto, ON); Ross (Lupita) Charles (Bristow, VA) and Christy (Tyler) Legouffe (London, ON); and Keith (Vancouver, B.C.), Katrina and Khrystia MacKinnon (Saskatoon, SK). Loving aunt of Christy Ann Irving, Leamington, ON; Bill Oulton, Charlottetown, PEI., and Ian Oulton, Halifax, N.S. Cousin of Bob (Nessie) Foster, Kemptville, ON. Born in Ottawa, Ontario, only child of William Gordon and Lily (McGiffin) Smith, Marion attended Ottawa Ladies College, then studied English, French and History at Queen's University. Following graduation with a B.A. Hons. in 1943, she joined the Women's Royal Naval Service, serving as a visual signaler in Halifax, N.S. and Prince Rupert, B.C. A photo of her demonstrating semaphore is in the Juno Beach Centre in France. Marion graduated in law from Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto in 1948, and worked as a law clerk in Montreal for the next year. On September 17, 1949, in Ottawa, she married James William (Bill) MacKinnon, who she had met in P.E.I. the previous summer. They enjoyed just over 50 years together before Bill's death in 2000. Marion and Bill moved to Charlottetown, where their eldest son was born. After Bill was hired as counsel at the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Ottawa, they returned to Marion's hometown and settled in Manor Park. Marion worked tirelessly as a volunteer for many organizations. She served as president of the Manor Park Home and School Association, organized the May Fair, was active in United Church Women at MacKay United Church, and was President of the Board of the Bronson Home for Women. Marion was involved in the University Women's Club and in Queen's University alumni groups, and was on the Queen's University Council while in her 80s. All her children either attended or taught at Queen's. Marion enjoyed travel and taking photos on her trips. She visited England several times, and many countries in Europe. A highlight was traveling to Australia and New Zealand while Mary was on sabbatical in Canberra in 1995. She organized family trips to Prince Edward Island in August for many years, starting in 1961. She was an excellent correspondent, keeping in touch with all Bill's family, and friends around the world. She loved the theatre and subscribed to the Ottawa Little Theatre and Confederation Centre of the Arts for decades. After selling her home in 2006, Marion moved to the New Edinburgh Square residence, where she continued her service work as secretary on the Residents' Council. However, the onset of dementia made living difficult and in 2012, she moved to Carveth Care Centre in Gananoque, Ontario, to be near her daughter, Joan. Her health and mental abilities continued a slow decline until her death in Gananoque. Memorial donations may be made to MacKay United Church, 39 Dufferin Road, Ottawa, K1M 2H3 or Médecins sans Frontières. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at MacKay United Church at a later date. Inurnment will be at Beechwood Cemetery, Ottawa.



