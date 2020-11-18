MARION ELLEN LOUISE OLIVER (née Harris) In her 91st year, Marion passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Sunnybrook Hospital on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Predeceased by her parents, Rebecca and Milton Harris; her brothers, Arnold and David Harris; and her sister, Marjorie Heinbuch. Dear mother of: Stephen (Jenny), Philip (Mary), Peter (Rose) and Susan (Jim); devoted and loving grandmother of; Catherine, Rebecca, Julia, Victoria (Maximilian), Diane, Genevieve, Emily, Alexandra, and Oscar. Also survived by brother-in-law, John; sister-in-law, Marion; niece, Eden; and nephews, Dave, John, Jim, and Mark. Born and raised on the family farm in Kerwood, ON. Marion graduated from Toronto General Hospital's School of Nursing and completed her BSc in Nursing at Western University. After graduation, she worked with the V.O.N., married, was a clergy spouse for 24 years, raised four children, and then returned to work as an Occupational Health Nurse for Metro-Toronto and the Province of Ontario. Matriarch of the Oliver family, she loved summering at her cottage on Lake Simcoe, was a skilled bridge player, a huge sports fan, an active dedicated elder member of Grace Church-on-the-Hill, supporter of the ballet and symphony, and loved staying active at the Leaside aqua-fitness program. Remembered for her true "Gift of the gab", her sense of humour, her love of travel and adventure, her ability to command a room and charm all within, her impeccable memory, her wonderful story-telling, and her driving prowess. Marion was always there for her family, friends, and classmates. She will be missed by all who knew her. A family funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. Service will be livestreamed at www.gracechurchonthehill.ca/mo
. A celebration of life service will be held after the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grace Church-on-the-Hill, or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Many thanks to the EMS, doctors and nurses at Sunnybrook for their compassionate care.