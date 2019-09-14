|
MARION ELSWYTH HALL On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, Marion passed away peacefully in Toronto. Marion was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bill and cherished daughter, Carolyn, as well as her brother, Trevor Eyton earlier this year. She is survived by and her loss is grieved by the surviving members of the Hall and Eyton families, including her son, John (Alina); brother, Tony (June); son-in-law, Danny Price; brother-in-law, Bert (Anne-Marie); much adored grandchildren, Stuart, Marek, and Kiera; and by her many loving nieces and nephews, on the Hall side, Nina, Nathalie and Lisa, and on the Eyton side Debbie, Sarah, Adam, Susie, and Chris. Although her last few years were difficult as she struggled with Parkinson's disease, Marion led a very active professional and social life. Born in Quebec City in 1931, she was educated at Quebec High School, Jarvis Collegiate, and the Ontario College of Art. She was initially highly successful in a commercial art career, but found her true vocation as an art teacher in Toronto secondary high schools. In retirement, she and Bill continued to create beautiful paintings and sculptures at their home in Toronto, cottage at Go Home Lake and winter home in Green Valley, Arizona. Always positive, always friendly, always creative, Marion made many lifelong friends along the way and indeed described them as her extended family. Marion will be celebrated at a Memorial Service to take place at Belmont House at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5th. Special thanks to the attentive staff at Belmont House, and especially to Cameron Lutley, for the loving care they provided to Marion during the last years of her life.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019