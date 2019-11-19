|
MARION GOULD Marion Gould, beloved wife of Frank Oberman and the late Allan Gould. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Dianne Gould, Robin Gould-Soil and Sid Soil, Allan and Debbi Oberman, and Steven Oberman. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Shirley Osler, and Susie and Eric Sereda, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law of Harry and Rozlyn Turk. Devoted grandmother of Ashley, Jonah, Adam and Rebecca, Rebecca, Ethan, Adam and Gloria, Tara and Dave, and Lisa and Max. Loving great- grandmother of Riley, Cole, Jake, Luke, Andie, and Kylie. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment in the Beth Emeth Bais Yehuda Synagogue Section of Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Shiva at 142 Hillhurst Blvd., Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Israel Cancer Research Fund 416- 440-7780, or Beit Halochem Canada 905-695- 0611, or Baycrest Foundation 416-785-2875.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 19 to Nov. 23, 2019