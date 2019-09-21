You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MARION JEAN HOLLEY (nee Cosford) Passed away at her home in Toronto, on September 18, 2019 at the age of 94. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas Albert Cosford and Marjory Lena (Pateman) Cosford, their infant son, Robert Thomas, and by her beloved husband, John Simpson Holley (2011). Marion was educated at Branksome Hall (1938-1943) and at Trinity College, U. of T. (class of 4T7). Her business career spanned many years most of which were in the pharmaceutical and mining industries. A native of Toronto, she enjoyed travel at home and abroad before and during her 36-year marriage to John. She had a passion for photography, paper things, flowers, and being organized. Special thanks go to Ines and Ken, wonderful assistants since 2008 to her and her husband. Thanks also to the women and men who helped her live a longer, healthier and happier life. On Saturday, October 5th at 11 a.m. a memorial service will be held in the chapel of Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto, ON M4R 1A8 (2 lights west of Yonge St.) with reception to follow. Private interment of ashes will take place at a later date in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto. In Marion's memory, donations to the CNIB Donor Services, 1929 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON M4G 3E8, or to Deer Park United Church, 26 Delisle Ave., Toronto, ON M4V 1S5, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019
