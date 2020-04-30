You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marion CROMB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Linda Grace CROMB

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Linda Grace CROMB Obituary
MARION LINDA GRACE CROMB (née Scott) September 12, 1936 - April 12, 2020 Linda passed peacefully on the afternoon of Sunday, April 12, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Born in Bathurst, New Brunswick, to Winston and Alice Scott, she was the third of eight siblings: Beryl, Greg, Linda, Danny, Helen, Stewart, Edith and Glendon. Linda was married to her husband and best friend Jim for 25 years, before his passing in 1987. She will be lovingly remembered by her sons Jay (Kim), Graham (Debbie) and David (Karen) as well as her surviving sister Edith and brothers Stewart and Glendon. "Nana" will be missed and always remembered with love by her grandchildren Owen, Isaac, Grace, Molly, Miles and Elise. Linda's family and friends will never forget her love of laughter and of spirited debate. She enjoyed life: figure skating as a girl in Baie Comeau, skiing while living in Montreal and Calgary, playing tennis with her husband Jim, working at an art gallery in Ottawa, traveling with a sister, sister-in-law, niece or daughter-in-law, going to the opera with a friend, countless real estate lunches with the ladies in Whitby, taking grandchildren wherever they wanted to go whenever they wanted to go, exchanging perspectives with a son over the phone... Mom, Nana, Sister, friend - we love you and we will miss you. Please share memories at www.etouch.ca. Donations in Linda's memory will be gratefully accepted by The . A gathering for family and friends will be held at a future date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -