MARION LINDA GRACE CROMB (née Scott) September 12, 1936 - April 12, 2020 Linda passed peacefully on the afternoon of Sunday, April 12, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Born in Bathurst, New Brunswick, to Winston and Alice Scott, she was the third of eight siblings: Beryl, Greg, Linda, Danny, Helen, Stewart, Edith and Glendon. Linda was married to her husband and best friend Jim for 25 years, before his passing in 1987. She will be lovingly remembered by her sons Jay (Kim), Graham (Debbie) and David (Karen) as well as her surviving sister Edith and brothers Stewart and Glendon. "Nana" will be missed and always remembered with love by her grandchildren Owen, Isaac, Grace, Molly, Miles and Elise. Linda's family and friends will never forget her love of laughter and of spirited debate. She enjoyed life: figure skating as a girl in Baie Comeau, skiing while living in Montreal and Calgary, playing tennis with her husband Jim, working at an art gallery in Ottawa, traveling with a sister, sister-in-law, niece or daughter-in-law, going to the opera with a friend, countless real estate lunches with the ladies in Whitby, taking grandchildren wherever they wanted to go whenever they wanted to go, exchanging perspectives with a son over the phone... Mom, Nana, Sister, friend - we love you and we will miss you. Please share memories at www.etouch.ca. Donations in Linda's memory will be gratefully accepted by The . A gathering for family and friends will be held at a future date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2020