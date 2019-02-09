You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Granite Club
2350 Bayview Avenue
MARION LOBB (née Lanson) July 3, 1917 - January 23, 2019 Marion Lobb died peacefully in her sleep at Amica Bayview on Barberry Place on January 23rd; she was 101 years old. Born in Toronto, she lived in the city her entire life. After graduating from St. Joseph's College School, she worked as a medical secretary until her marriage in 1945. She was predeceased by her husband, Ross Lobb, and leaves behind her three sons, Edward (Tom), Jeff (Bay), and Chris (Janis); as well as seven grandchildren, John, Georgia, Patrick, Connor, Jackson, Logan, and Brooke. Marion always said she was lucky to have had such good friends in the neighbourhood, in her quilting and bridge groups, and at the golf club; her charm, intelligence, and sharp sense of humour enriched all of these circles of friends. Marion also enjoyed entertaining, travel, antiques, art, theatre, and a glass of good white wine. Her friends and friends of the family are invited to a celebration of Marion's life at the Granite Club, 2350 Bayview Avenue, on Friday, February 22nd at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019
