MARION LOUISE FILIPIUK (nee Hogarth) On the night of February 19, 2019, Marion Louise (nee Hogarth) Filipiuk passed away peacefully at Toronto General Hospital surrounded by family. Beloved partner to John Gibson. Beloved wife of the late William Filipiuk and mother to Andrew, Paul (wife, Tine) and Mark (wife, Susan). She leaves behind her niece, Eleanor Higa; and five grandchildren, Jane, Andrew, William, Matthew and Karina. Marion graduated from The Bishop Strachan School, winning the Governor General's Award for the highest grades in the Province before attending the University of Toronto where she won the Moss Scholarship. She later went on to earn a Master's Degree in French literature from Columbia University. She taught French and English at Jarvis Collegiate and Earl Haig Secondary School where she was much loved by students and colleagues. After raising a young family, Marion returned to the University of Toronto and focused her energy as part of a team lead by her great friend and colleague Jack Robson, editing the letters and writings of John Stuart Mill. She will be remembered as a wonderful, kind hearted woman whose keen wit was outmatched only by her empathy for others. Visitations will be held at Humphrey Funeral Home (1403 Bayview Ave.) on Monday, February 25th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A celebration of Marion's life will take place at a later date this spring. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019