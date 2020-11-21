MARION PLATT 1927 - 2020 Marion was born in Chelsham, Surrey. In May 1946, she arrived in Canada aboard the HMS Aquitania to Pier 21 in Halifax along with hundreds of other war brides. She would later travel to Toronto to rejoin her husband F/O Robert (Bob) Platt who had left England months earlier and then been discharged from the RCAF. They had met in a pub in early September 1945. Bob told her that night that he was going to marry her and six weeks later he did. Marion was 12 when war was declared, 18 when it ended. Marion never talked about her childhood, adolescence or war years. She kept her experiences to herself. She was kind, compassionate, loyal, outgoing, friendly, opinionated, and feisty. Bob was a conservative and Marion a social democrat. He was traditional. She was non-religious and an anti-monarchist. Bob was conventional and Marion was quite broad minded. Bob rarely would use profane language while she would delight in shocking him with salty expletives. They were married for 62 years and would always declare how much they meant to each other. Throughout her life she dealt with depression and social anxiety. Bob was her anchor. Every work day he would come home for lunch. Marion would often tell her children that he was the only person to tell her that she was loved. She missed him dearly when he died in 2007. Gradually, she retreated to her home and other than family and immediate neighbours, she kept to herself and did not wish to engage in organized social activities. Marion ultimately dealt with dementia which stole her from herself and her family. Marion passed away Saturday, November 14. She was a loving supportive mother to her family: Children- Jan (Dennis)Somerville of Goderich, Rod (Nancy) Platt of London and Alison Platt (Mark Hoogeveen) of Toronto; Grandchildren -Jennica Platt (Pavi Kundhal) and Robbie Platt; Harry, Owen and Sophie Hoogeveen; and Great-grandchildren Aurora and Dillon Kundhal. The grandchildren will really miss their Nanna. She loved to hear of their latest news, their achievements and their misadventures, especially the funny ones. She was so proud of them. Marion at the end of a visit or a phone call would always tell you how much they were loved and what they meant to her and she received in kind. We will all miss the richness of her English voice, the breadth of her vocabulary, the sharpness of her wit and above all, we will miss her. The family would like to thank all those who cared for Marion at Mount Hope (St Mary's) who made Marion's life comfortable these last few years. Marion spoke highly of the quality of the care and the friendliness of the staff. We appreciate their support and dedication not only toward our mother but to all residents in their charge. At Marion's request, cremation has taken place. A private family interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.memorialfuneral.ca
. The family asks that memorial donations be placed with Mount Hope Center for Long Term Care.