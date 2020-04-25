You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
ANNA MARION SEDGWICK Anna Marion Sedgwick of Gelert, Ont., died April 13, 2020, at the age of 90. Marion was a teacher, nurse, nursing teacher, missionary, United Church of Canada diaconal minister, world traveller and gardener. She was born in Gelert August 10, 1929, to John Barr and Mary (Allen) Sedgwick. She was predeceased by her brothers, Rowland Sedgwick (the late Edna) and the Rev. Wendell Sedgwick; her sister, Genevieve Payne; and her niece Joan Bertin. She is survived by brother-in-law Philip Payne and sister-in-law Lorna (Keay) Sedgwick. Marion is warmly remembered by her nieces and nephews Sonya (Sedgwick) Proctor (late Mike), Katherine Sedgwick (Raymond Brassard), Melanie Sedgwick, John Sedgwick, Kenneth Sedgwick, Megan Payne (Jeff Payne), Bruce Payne (Jennifer Ackert), Nancy Payne (Denis Grignon), Valerie Payne (Scott Iverson), and niece Joan's husband Joe Bertin. Aunt Marion is also remembered fondly by great-nieces and great-nephews Nikita and Conor Payne, Esmé and Christian Iverson, Madeline and Sydney Payne, Yannick and Jonah Grignon, Nathan, Daniel, Emmet and Timothy Wisnicki, Sam and Tom Sedgwick, and Julia and Claire Sedgwick. Marion had friends all over the world. Cremation has taken place; a memorial service will be held when we are able to gather once again for worship. If you would like to do something in Marion's memory in the meantime, you could plant a tree or a patch of garden. Gifts to honour her remarkable life may be made to the Mission and Service Fund of the United Church of Canada and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home, P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ont., K0M 2K0.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020
