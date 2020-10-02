MARION TATE (Padfield) The Tates are very sad to announce that Marion (Padfield) Tate died on September 25, 2020, at age 85, after a brief illness. Marion was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, a loyal friend, a storyteller extraordinaire, and a "darn fine nurse," to quote her friend and fellow nurse, Blanche. Marion is survived by Ed, her beloved husband of 62 years; her children, David (Mary Ellen), Melinda, Ellen (Mory), and Kathryn (Martin); grandchildren, Isabeau, Amara, Issiaka, and Karou; her siblings, Barbara, Helen (Norman), William (Jacquie), and Mildred (Alexander); as well as many nieces and nephews. Marion was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Agnes Padfield and her sister, Evelyn. Marion was born on the family farm near Fordwich, Ontario, and attended high school in Mount Forest. On graduating from the Toronto Western Hospital nursing school in 1956, she began her nursing career, which she loved and of which she was justifiably proud. Following their marriage in 1958, Marion and Ed began their lives together in Orillia, where they joined St. Paul's United Church and Marion worked at Soldiers Memorial Hospital until starting a family. She always looked back on their time in Orillia with great fondness. After moving to Sudbury in 1969, Marion took up nursing again at Memorial Hospital and continued there for 23 fulfilling years until her retirement in 1996. Marion was an active member of St. Peter's United Church and her butter tarts were a feature of many church events. She volunteered for a number of organizations, including the church, the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Meals on Wheels, and Extendicare York. For fun she enjoyed attending the theatre and symphony, cheering on Ed in his Y-Flyer races at the Sudbury Yacht Club, taking part in her longstanding, weekly sessions with her bridge club, and going on daily walks with Ed whatever the weather. In retirement she fulfilled longtime wishes to travel widely and to study, taking several courses at Laurentian University. Through all these activities, Marion built an extensive network of friends whom she cherished all her life and who were a great support during difficult times. In recent years, though Alzheimers took a toll, Marion's kind and compassionate nature persisted, and her nursing instincts continued to kick in whenever anyone needed help. She enjoyed chatting and sharing a laugh with her friends at Belmont House until the end. We hoped that Marion would be with us for many more years but are deeply grateful for the time we did have with her and for all the marvelous memories she has left us with. We wish to thank all the wonderful people who helped Marion to live with dignity and purpose in the last few years, in particular her caregivers, Gail in Sudbury, and Alma and Jelaine in Toronto. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no funeral at this time; a memorial service will take place later. Donations in Marion's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be shared with the family at tigno@protonmail.com. Arrangements entrusted to Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com
.