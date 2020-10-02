You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/2
Marion TATE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARION TATE (Padfield) The Tates are very sad to announce that Marion (Padfield) Tate died on September 25, 2020, at age 85, after a brief illness. Marion was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, a loyal friend, a storyteller extraordinaire, and a "darn fine nurse," to quote her friend and fellow nurse, Blanche. Marion is survived by Ed, her beloved husband of 62 years; her children, David (Mary Ellen), Melinda, Ellen (Mory), and Kathryn (Martin); grandchildren, Isabeau, Amara, Issiaka, and Karou; her siblings, Barbara, Helen (Norman), William (Jacquie), and Mildred (Alexander); as well as many nieces and nephews. Marion was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Agnes Padfield and her sister, Evelyn. Marion was born on the family farm near Fordwich, Ontario, and attended high school in Mount Forest. On graduating from the Toronto Western Hospital nursing school in 1956, she began her nursing career, which she loved and of which she was justifiably proud. Following their marriage in 1958, Marion and Ed began their lives together in Orillia, where they joined St. Paul's United Church and Marion worked at Soldiers Memorial Hospital until starting a family. She always looked back on their time in Orillia with great fondness. After moving to Sudbury in 1969, Marion took up nursing again at Memorial Hospital and continued there for 23 fulfilling years until her retirement in 1996. Marion was an active member of St. Peter's United Church and her butter tarts were a feature of many church events. She volunteered for a number of organizations, including the church, the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Meals on Wheels, and Extendicare York. For fun she enjoyed attending the theatre and symphony, cheering on Ed in his Y-Flyer races at the Sudbury Yacht Club, taking part in her longstanding, weekly sessions with her bridge club, and going on daily walks with Ed whatever the weather. In retirement she fulfilled longtime wishes to travel widely and to study, taking several courses at Laurentian University. Through all these activities, Marion built an extensive network of friends whom she cherished all her life and who were a great support during difficult times. In recent years, though Alzheimers took a toll, Marion's kind and compassionate nature persisted, and her nursing instincts continued to kick in whenever anyone needed help. She enjoyed chatting and sharing a laugh with her friends at Belmont House until the end. We hoped that Marion would be with us for many more years but are deeply grateful for the time we did have with her and for all the marvelous memories she has left us with. We wish to thank all the wonderful people who helped Marion to live with dignity and purpose in the last few years, in particular her caregivers, Gail in Sudbury, and Alma and Jelaine in Toronto. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no funeral at this time; a memorial service will take place later. Donations in Marion's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be shared with the family at tigno@protonmail.com. Arrangements entrusted to Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved