MARION VIOLA JEAN McGHIE On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Marion passed away suddenly at the age of 88. She was predeceased by her father David, and her mother, May. Marion was born on July 13, 1931 at Western Hospital in Toronto. She had a lengthy career at General Motors in various capacities. Marion enjoyed life and had a close circle of friends and family to share many of life's moments. Marion loved to garden and look for bargains at all the stores she frequented. As a result of her long time co-worker and friend, Nanette Bowman, Marion's extended family included Rosalind and John Dekker, their daughters, Lesley (Tom) and Pauline (Jamie), as well as Morag and Peter Phillips and their daughters, Karen and Roxane in Scotland and all of their collective children Marion was a kind hearted soul who treated her extended family with much love and care. She was a consistent presence at family gatherings, enjoying a glass of white wine on ice or a scotch over a good conversation and was always one to mark special occasions for the little ones with gifts and cards. The service for Marion will be private and a celebration of her life will take place later this spring. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. In memory, donations can be made to the Toronto Humane Society, www.torontohumanesociety.com. Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020