You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523

Marion Viola Jean MCGHIE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Viola Jean MCGHIE Obituary
MARION VIOLA JEAN McGHIE On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Marion passed away suddenly at the age of 88. She was predeceased by her father David, and her mother, May. Marion was born on July 13, 1931 at Western Hospital in Toronto. She had a lengthy career at General Motors in various capacities. Marion enjoyed life and had a close circle of friends and family to share many of life's moments. Marion loved to garden and look for bargains at all the stores she frequented. As a result of her long time co-worker and friend, Nanette Bowman, Marion's extended family included Rosalind and John Dekker, their daughters, Lesley (Tom) and Pauline (Jamie), as well as Morag and Peter Phillips and their daughters, Karen and Roxane in Scotland and all of their collective children Marion was a kind hearted soul who treated her extended family with much love and care. She was a consistent presence at family gatherings, enjoying a glass of white wine on ice or a scotch over a good conversation and was always one to mark special occasions for the little ones with gifts and cards. The service for Marion will be private and a celebration of her life will take place later this spring. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. In memory, donations can be made to the Toronto Humane Society, www.torontohumanesociety.com. Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -