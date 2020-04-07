|
MARITA H. PAULIN (née Robson) 1924 - 2020 Age 95 years. At the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto on March 30, 2020. Marita was born on July 23, 1924 in Penticton, British Columbia. She spent much of her youth in Vancouver, B.C., before moving east to Toronto and then Barrie, Ontario. She worked for many years as a supervisor and social worker at the Simcoe County Children's Aid Society, demonstrating her kindness and compassion for others, especially children. Marita was a person of enormous gentleness and caring, who enjoyed travel and family trips across the country. Marita was predeceased by her husband, William (Bill) Phillips Paulin. They enjoyed over 67 years of marriage together. She was lovingly supported by her daughter Marnie (Eric) to the very end. She will be missed by her two sons - Jim (Elspeth) and Graydon (Dianne). A central joy in her life were her eight grandchildren - Lindsay, Jessica, Hilary, Everett, Clare, Davin, Alex and Ellis. She was great-grandmother to Graham, Sebastian, Maxwell and Walter. They would all like to thank the kind staff at Sunnybrook, and especially Dr. Alireza Zahirieh - Nephrologist, Samantha, and the Transfusion Medicine Clinic for many years of excellent care. They also thank the K1C Palliative Care Unit at Sunnybrook for their compassionate care during Marita's final days. In accordance with her wishes, Marita was cremated and will be interred beside her husband at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto at a future date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2020