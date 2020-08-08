You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MARJORIE ALICE KELM (née Clarke) December 8, 1938 - July 20, 2020 Marjorie Alice Kelm, a scientist, dog lover, fierce liberal, superb cook, crossword puzzle aficionado, and knowledgeable advisor on matters great and small, passed away peacefully on July 20. She is survived by her son, Stuart (Cheryl Wold); sister, Genevieve Remenda; close cousin, Sheldon Clarke (Lynn); ex-partner, Mike Kelm; and numerous close friends and relatives including Louise, Lillian, Lynne, Alma, Viki, Sylvia, Dee, Bruce and Betty. Marjorie was predeceased by her father, Fred Clarke, in 1945; mother, Iola Clarke, in 2000; and brother, Frederick Clarke, in 2000. Marjorie attended elementary and junior high school in Fort Vermilion, high school in Red Deer, and graduated from the University of Alberta with a B.Sc. (Biological Sciences) in 1960. After university graduation, Marjorie found her passion in medical microbiology and spent her career working in many public labs. She retired from the University of Alberta in 1997 as the Senior Lab Technologist in Medical Microbiology and Infectious Disease. Marjorie taught laboratory classes at the university, and her fairness, knowledge, and commitment to helping students succeed made her a popular and beloved instructor. After retirement, Marjorie travelled, volunteered, took art and language classes, and continued to support progressive causes. Her grand puppy (Ned the border terrier) will miss cuddling with grandma and fetching her enthusiastic throws. Marjorie firmly supported publicly funded healthcare. Her family wishes to thank the compassionate staff in Units 43 and 51 of the Grey Nuns Hospital in Edmonton. Cremation has occurred and a celebration of life will be held in the Summer of 2021. Donations may be made in Marjorie's name to the Canadian Native Friendship Centre (CNFC) or to a charity of one's choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020
