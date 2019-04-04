MARJORIE ANNE JEEVES February 2, 1959 - Montreal, Quebec March 30, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta Marjorie Anne Jeeves, beloved and devoted life partner of Bill McClintock for 34 years, died on Saturday, March 30th at Rockyview Hospital after a courageous year-long battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme. Marjorie began her illustrious and giving life in Montreal on February 2, Groundhog Day, 1959, living as well in Toronto, Mississauga, Winnipeg and Calgary. Marjorie attended a school for gifted and talented children in Winnipeg, and briefly attended the University of Toronto. Marjorie was an athletic young lady, playing third base in Insurance League softball, and a master of the foredeck on her sloop, Roozaroo. Her chosen career in Property Casualty Insurance with several companies culminated as an Assistant Vice President in charge of her company's office in Calgary. Marjorie was a compassionate and generous lady, donating to various charities, friends in need, and homeless on the street. In a letter to Marjorie, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi recognized her outstanding contributions to her community on her recent 60th birthday, citing her volunteering and fundraising for the Mustard Seed, The Royal Canadian Legion and the 2018 Calgary Brain Tumour Walk. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by friends and family, father David, sisters Sandra (Randal) and Barbara (Brian) and brother Ross Marsh (Laura), and stepfather Ross Marsh. The family will be toasting Marjorie's life at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 285 (9202 Horton Rd. SW., Calgary, AB) this coming Saturday, April 6, 2019 and at Brewster's Bonavista this coming Sunday, April 7, 2019. All are invited to raise a glass. And as the inscription on the necklace she wore read, "F*** CANCER," there will be a Team Marjorie in the Calgary Brain Tumour walk to raise funds for the brain tumour community on June 1, 2019. These funds go towards life-changing research, support programs, information, advocacy, awareness, and hope. Following the Walk, a Farewell Marjorie Bash will be held at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 285. Marjorie's friends and colleagues are invited to attend. Condolences may be forwarded through www.mcinnisandholloway.com. In living memory of Marjorie Jeeves, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes, Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road S.E., Calgary, AB, T2X 3J3, Telephone: 403-256-9575. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2019