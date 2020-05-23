|
MARJORIE ANNE KERSELL (formerly Robinson, nee Eastbury) February 7, 1920 - May 15, 2020 Mardi died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes on the morning of May 15, 2020 at Luther Village Sunshine Centre. She was three months past her 100th birthday. She enjoyed a wonderful birthday celebration at Luther Village with all her family on February 7, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Mardi Ann Gostovic, son Trent Robinson (Carol), grandchildren Patrick Gostovic (Orsolya), Colleen Richter (nee Robinson) (Paul), Brendan Robinson (Lindsay) and great-grandchildren Lily and Oliver Gostovic and Lauren and Luke Richter. She will be lovingly remembered by her extended family: Montgomery (Monty) Kersell (Ina), Heather Kersell and John Kersell; Sung Taek (Brian) Lee, Sung Bin (Richie) Lee (Minhee); grandchildren Iris Rendon, Jazz John Adam Kersell (Allison); and great-grandchildren Lyla Hallihan, Clara Lucid Boleyn and Gio and Raon Lee. Predeceased by husbands Wallace (Wally) Robinson and Dr. John E. (Jack) Kersell, her sister Theodora Eastbury, her son-in- law Petar Gostovic and granddaughter Mary Boleyn (nee Frank). Mardi was born in Toronto to Dora and Arthur Eastbury. She attended Branksome Hall and her first job was selling advertising for the Globe & Mail. In the mid-forties, she moved to Kitchener with her husband Wally Robinson and founded Beauticians Supply Limited. In the late 60's, she studied interior decorating in New York City. This was invaluable to her in her real estate career. She and Jack enjoyed years traveling to many countries and hosting many parties and celebrations at their home on Sunfish Lake. At over 80 years of age, she was still practicing Yoga, scuba diving in the Caribbean and swimming with the dolphins in Cuba. She was truly a remarkable and giving lady. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at Luther Village on the Park, in particular, the nurses and personal health workers on the second-floor memory care area. They are all angels who continue to go above and beyond each day. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held in the future when the Covid-19 Pandemic is over. A private family graveside service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto at a future date. In lieu of flowers, condolences for the family and memorial donations to the Lutherwood Child and Family Foundation may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2020