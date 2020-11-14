MARJORIE BARBARA DOUGLAS 1910 - 2020 Marjorie (Richmond) Douglas passed away peacefully of natural causes at North York General Hospital on November 7, 2020, after reaching the remarkable age of 110. Her previous admission to hospital had been for minor surgery in the 1950s. As a child, she lived through the 'Spanish Flu' and a century later, Covid-19. Marjorie was born in Winnipeg to Robert Hector Richmond and Martha Agnes (Queen) Richmond. Predeceased by her parents and her husband, Rev. Dr. George Lees Douglas (1904-1990). Survived by: her brother, Robert Dick Richmond C.M. of Toronto; her two sons, George (Helen) of Kanata and Robert (Joanne Sutherland) of Toronto; grandchildren, John (Catherine) and Carolyn (Todd Lascelle); and five great-grandchildren, Calum, Alastair, Ewan, Elliot and Cecelia. Marjorie graduated from the University of Manitoba with a B.A. in 1931. The U of M yearbook noted her "demure demeanor, together with a twinkling eye and ready smile… and a capable executive too." An avid reader, she graduated from the University of Toronto Library School in 1932 and began her library career at Trinity College, U of T. On campus, she met George Douglas, then a theological student at Knox College, U of T. They married in 1938 and she joined him in Niagara Falls at his first congregation. During WWII, Marjorie and baby George accompanied George while he served as a chaplain in the Royal Canadian Navy. For the next 15 years, they lived in Woodstock, Ontario, where George was minister of Knox Presbyterian Church. Marjorie played a strong supporting role and focused on raising their two sons. In 1961, they became a two-librarian family. George was appointed Librarian of Knox College and, after a 23-year interlude, Marjorie resumed her library career at the North York Public Library, retiring at the age of 65, a mere 45 years ago. Marjorie was devoted to her family and had a wide group of friends, remembering birthdays and writing letters with a fine hand. She gave up her car at age 90 after many years driving those less mobile to appointments. A large part of her life revolved around her faith which gave her great comfort. She continued to attend church up to the age of 109. At 95, she moved to a retirement home, found a new group of friends and led an active life. Marjorie was determined and persistent. She was fit, mentally active and continued to read through most of her 11th decade. She greatly enjoyed her 110th Covid-compliant, outdoor and Zoom birthday party in September, where she rose to the occasion. The family gives special thanks to the staff of Amica Bayview Village for their kindness and care over the past 14 years and to the doctors and nursing staff at NYGH. Due to Covid-19, a private family service has been held. Donations in Marjorie's memory may be made to Knox College (https://knox.utoronto.ca/
). R.S. Kane 416-221-1159