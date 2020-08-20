|
|
MARJORIE BERNICE BRANIGANJuly 23, 1923 - July 27, 2020 It is with much sadness but many fond memories that we announce the passing of Bernice Branigan (neé Wilson) in the early hours of Monday, July 27, 2020, in Vancouver, British Columbia, just after her 97th birthday. Predeceased by her loving husband, Hector George, her sisters, Fern and Pearl, her brothers, Duncan, Harold, James, Clayton, Harris, William and Gerald, and her daughter-in-law, Marina. Always loved and cherished by her daughter, Patricia Yen (Edwin), her sons, Gerald (Marina) and Robert (Corinne), her grandchildren, Laurene Yen (Alexander), Ian Yen (Natasha), Audra, Erin, Owen (Lauren) and Megan, and great-grandsons, Sam and Ben Unterberger. Bernice was born to Stephen and Margaret Wilson in Brandon, Manitoba. She grew up in Winnipeg where she met and married Hector Branigan in May 1948. Bernice and Hector moved to Montreal, Quebec, in 1951 where they raised their family and made many good friends. They attended Lakeside Heights Baptist Church. After Hector retired in 1980, they returned to Winnipeg and were happy to be close to extended family and they enjoyed travelling to visit their children and grandchildren. They attended Broadway First Baptist Church. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1998. Bernice enjoyed her time in Winnipeg as she was able to spend time with her family and friends. After Hector's death in January, 2000, she continued to travel to visit her children and their families. In 2008 Bernice moved to Vancouver to be closer to her daughter and her family. Bernice was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was very important to her. She enjoyed many activities, including sewing, baking, knitting, gardening, reading and traveling. In January 2014, Bernice joined the Blenheim Lodge community, where she lived until her passing. We would like to thank the staff of Blenheim Lodge for the kind, compassionate care that was given to our mother and her family during the time she lived there.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2020