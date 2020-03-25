|
MARJORIE CHARLENE SIBBIT ( nee Smart ) Wife of W. Ross (d. 2008) passed away peacefully on her 91st birthday - March 23, 2020. Loving mother of Susan (Dale) and Bill (Shannon). Amazing Grammie of Brendan, Victoria, Morgan and Katie and loving Auntie to Joan, Cathy, Ann, Jim, Margie, Mary and Susan. In Charlene's memory please do something nice for someone today. A private interment of ashes will be held followed by a Huge celebration of life after Covid- 19. A special thanks to the incredible staff at Bruyere 5th Floor PCU - especially Angie, Nancy and Laura for their compassionate care. Donations to The Royal, Christ Church Cathedral 122 or IODE - Snack Pack gratefully accepted. Condolences/Tributes/ Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020