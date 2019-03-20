You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie CORK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie CORK


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marjorie CORK Obituary
MARJORIE CORK (Mardee) 1924 - 2019 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Mardee Cork in Montreal on March 1, 2019. She will be sadly missed by her sister, Isobel Margaret Cork; the Bunton and Baumann families; Marjorie Taylor; and other dear friends, who over the years were privileged to know and love her. Special thanks to Mardee's caregivers at the Place Kensington for their kindness and attention to her needs. There will be a memorial service at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto, on Monday, March 25 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a donation in memory of Mardee to an organization of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now