MARJORIE FLORENCE PILLSWORTH (nee Mollard) It is with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Marjorie on October 27, 2019, at the age of 98. Predeceased by loving husband, Vernon Harold Pillsworth. Dear mother of Richard (Judith), Robert V (Linda) and Nancy. Cherished grandmother of Tracy (Darryl), Robert S (Amy) and Kerrie (Paul). Great grandmother of Vivyan, Conner and Lindsay. Survived by sister, Betty (Clair). Predeceased by her parents, Harold and Beatrice Mollard and brother, Beverly. Memorial visitation will take place at the Victoria Greenlawn Funeral Home (1525 Hwy #3 Oldcastle 0N N0R 1L0 519-969-3939) on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10am until time of Chapel Service at 11am. Interment to follow at Victoria Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2019