Marjorie Helen HOLLANDS
MARJORIE HELEN HOLLANDS (Anderson) Marjorie passed away at home on September 24, 2020, surrounded by love. Born August 13, 1930 in Toronto to Reverend John and Margaret Anderson Loving wife for 66 years to her predeceased husband, Howard. Loving mother to Robert (Vicki), John (Kathryn), Brian and Carol (Marc). Devoted grandmother to Graeme (Sarah), Megan, Robyn, Heather and Brett Beloved Aunt to Brian, Susan, Mark, Terry, Deborah, Lisa, Pat and John Predeceased by her brother, Norm Anderson (Margaret) Marjorie had an extensive career as Chief Dietician and award-winning diabetes educator at Tridec Women's College Hospital, Chair of the CDA National Nutrition Committee, MSc. Nutrition and in her retirement co-authored Choice Menus cookbooks and travelled the world visiting her many friends. She was highly respected amongst her peers and mentor to many. She always had an extra place at her table as she felt no one should be alone. A life well lived and a life so well loved. Donations in her honour may be made to Diabetes Canada or Jubilee United Church.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2020.
